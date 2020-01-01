SAN DIEGO — Before you decide where you're celebrating New Year's Eve, make a plan to get home safely. Here's where to find free rides across San Diego County for New Year's Eve.

Once you pick your safe, sober ride home, it's time to pick your destination! Fortunately, there are plenty of places to ring in the new year in San Diego.

5,000 people are expected to come out to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Tuesday night.

“We have 10 different party zones and eight different dance floors and there are photo booths and there is an open bar [with] food for everybody,” said party organizer Megan Kennedy Tucker of Hi-Ball Events.

There is a silent disco room where people can put on a pair of headphones and dance to music of their choosing.

For a party on a boat, the San Diego’s Maritime Museum will host the "Bash on the Bay" for a few hundred people.

“We'll have a dessert buffet, live entertainment [and] beautiful music,” said Kevin Sheehan of the Maritime Museum.

Here are some other events to check out:

-In the Gaslamp, Rustic Root has a rooftop party starting at 8 p.m. serving tri-tip and champagne.

-Westgate Hotel - Latin-themed Party at 8 p.m.

-Sycuan Casino - a party with dinner and dancing

-Mad Hatter Ball at the Westin Carlsbad at 6:30 p.m. for kids and adults

-Viejas’ Casino - 1920s theme party at 8 p.m.

Here's one last reminder to NOT drink and drive:

