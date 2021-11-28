Newly opened Comic-Con museum offers exhibits and creative workshops

The museum not only has regularly rotating exhibits but also offers creative hands-on workshops and classes.

SAN DIEGO — Sunday marked Comic-Con Special Edition Day 3 and was the third day the Comic-Con Museum was open!

When visitors take a look inside the three-level Comic-Con museum, they'll see it's filled with Archie comics, Pacman, Star Trek and other diverse exhibits. It's located in the area of Balboa Park known as the Palisades.

"I think it's just really neat to see the history of Comic-Con and to see what people have worn to the Comic-Con," said attendee, Lee Jackson.

Some cardboard superheroes were created by two teenage brothers, including 14-year-old Bauer Lee.

"I'm really glad after so many years of hard work what the finished projects look like," said Lee.

The museum not only has regularly rotating exhibits but also offers creative hands-on workshops and classes. Two classrooms are completed, and they are still working on finishing the third.

"You can learn about costuming, costume designing, sculptures, and how to build model figures for theater and movies," said Executive Director of the Comic-Con Museum, Rita Vandergaw.

Vandergaw said they already have 15,000 museum members. Membership fees range from $50-$1,200. Daily museum tickets are $14.95 for students and $19.95 for adults with discounts for military members and seniors.

"It's definitely something worth seeing if you haven’t," said attendee Sage Mattesson.

You can support the Cosplayer Creators Lab here. Some items on their wish list include a 3-D printer and a paint booth.