The photos and tributes of thanks from San Diegans to nurses, as we begin our celebration of National Nurses Week

SAN DIEGO — We're celebrating San Diego nurses during National Nurses Week, which officially begins on Wednesday. All week, we'll be celebrating healthcare heroes who are risking their own lives to save others during unprecedented times.

Over the past week, we've asked you, our community of viewers and readers, to send in photos and messages of thanks to the nurse heroes in your lives. In our first story, News 8's Jon Stinebaugh and Marcella Lee share the tributes we have received of your favorite healthcare heroes.

"This shout-out is to Robin Daynes, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, a.k.a. Super Mom, a.k.a. COVID crusher!" said the family of a San Diego nurse on the front lines, who has spent more than 40 nights in a hotel to protect her husband and five children.

Her youngest son has Down syndrome, another has asthma, and her husband Rick recently donated a kidney to a mother they met through the Down syndrome community. Since they are all at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus, Robin is social-distancing herself from her family and is sleeping at a hotel.

We also hear from some local nurses themselves, who represent the dedication, compassion and sacrifice of nurses everywhere.

"This week is, right here, in the front lines, doing what we are called to do in making sure that we're there for the patients and the family, the best that we can be," said Sharp Memorial Hospital Acute Care nurse Selena Jaurez-Alvarado about the Nurses Week celebration.

"When this is over, I hope it's amazing... I want fireworks after this is over, but for now, I think we're being a perfect example of a nurse," she said. Juarez-Alvarado works to virtually connect family members with loved ones in a new Family Resource Center tent set up outside of the hospital.

Why does National Nurses Week begin mid-week? It begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday. She was born in 1820, so this year marks 200 years.

We want nurses to know we appreciate you and your families, because we know it impacts all of you. Thank you!

If you sent in a picture of a nurse to News 8, but don't see it in this video story, we will be sharing photos in all of our newscasts throughout nurses week, so keep your eyes open for your health hero!

See the photo gallery of nurses in San Diego: