Watch live: San Diego offering free COVID-19 testing in Southeastern neighborhoods

Friday marks the first date some businesses can reopen with certain safety modifications. "Phase two" comes after health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Thursday, raising the county's totals to 4,429 cases and 165 deaths. The fatalities include two women and five men. The percentage of deaths among the Latino population continues to rise, up to 41.2% of all deaths, as the mortality rate among the white population has dropped below half of all deaths.



County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher reported the county was amending some of the childcare health orders it had set down in March, including raising the number of children allowed in independent childcare groups with one adult from 10 to 12, and allowing shared use of hard-surfaced areas such as kitchens and bathrooms -- provided those common areas saw consistent cleaning. These modifications bring San Diego County more into alignment with California's recommendations.