San Diego Officials: First beach weekend in 6 weeks will serve as a test

Keep it classy, San Diego. Don't be like Orange County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This weekend will mark the first in six weeks most San Diego County beaches will be open after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and law enforcement is not taking it lightly.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday thanked San Diegans for staying strong in the face of COVID-19 health regulations and encourage them to keep it up ahead of warm weather forecasted for the weekend.

He stressed the importance of this weekend's beach behavior.

“Now’s the time we really have to redouble our efforts for the weekend. I’m going to continue to advocate for you at all levels but we need your help cooperation and patience. we cannot go backwards,” Mayor Faulconer said.

Police will heavily patrol beaches, and many beachgogers are hoping to stay out of trouble.

“It’s almost as if there are as many cop cars as there are regular cars,” said one woman watching the view from her car.

San Diego officials did express concerns that residents would descend to the coast all at once.

“One area I would like to ask for help is Sunset Cliffs. We're still seeing quite a few people to watch the red tide, but we're inundating the area,” said San Diego Police Chief Nisleit

Parking at the beach will be limited in order to discourage the crowds.

Officials in San Diego hope residents comply and not ruin it for the rest like in Orange County where beaches were ordered to close again after last weekend's social distancing disaster.

“Well at that time it was allowed there was nobody really there. There were no restrictions. It was just very confusing why there were no rules between the cities and counties,” said a San Diego couple who happened to be part of the Newport crowds.

More counties are coming on board with San Diego’s beach openings.

The cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, and Solana Beach on Friday announced they would reopen their beaches on Monday. Their beaches, too, will remain restricted to recreation use only.

That means beachgoers can: walk, run, bike, swim, surf, kayak, and boat.

Sitting, lying down on the sand, or gathering in groups is not allowed.

Police said their first attempt is a warning, and a quick lecture on the new rules. Those who reject those orders face six months jail time and a $1,000 fine.

BEACHES

On the sand:

Run and walk

No stopping, sitting, lying down

In the Oceans you can:

Swim

Surf

Paddleboard

And Kayak

In the Bays you can:

Paddleboard

Kayak

Boating

NO swimming.

NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS

For a full list of OPEN parks, go to: www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus

Parks are OPEN for passive use.

Walking

Jogging

Hiking

Sitting with your family

Parking lots remain CLOSED.

GOLF COURSES