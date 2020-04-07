San Diego Officials: Follow health rules at the beach

"People are required to follow the county health order, and if violations are witnessed, officers will be educating people to seek compliance." - SDPD

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Locals and visitors are flocking to San Diego beaches the Fourth of July weekend despite uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Our perspective on the COVID guidelines is of course we’re consistent with everything the city is doing and the CDC and the county. We do the best we can in encouraging people to social distance to wear their masks. We’re not really in a position to do any enforcement because our big focus is going to be the water,” said Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky, San Diego lifeguards.

According to Lt. Stropky, enforcement will be left to San Diego police and Harbor Police.

Both agencies are increasing the number of officers on patrol this weekend in anticipation of the crowds - especially after California counties north of San Diego closed their beaches.

Harbor Police will be looking for large crowds on boats and could ask boaters to head back in if you are not practicing social distancing with people outside of the same household.

People on the beach are also expected to follow the same rules.

“That’s why the police presence is here enforcing,” Stropky said.

A busy holiday weekend made even more intense due to the pandemic and a spike in cases.

“It’s going to be challenging, there’s going to be a lot of people you know coming to the beaches because they’re so beautiful, but we really need to keep our distances,” Stropky said.

News 8 reached out to SDPD to find out more about 4th of July enforcement. A statement from the department states: