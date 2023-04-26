City of San Diego opens fourth safe parking lot for homeless families

The Rose Canyon safe parking lot will be open 24 hours a day.

SAN DIEGO — More efforts to get homeless individuals off the streets were announced Wednesday as the city of San Diego opened another safe parking lot.

This marks the fourth lot in the city's Safe Parking Program. It's located at the Rose Canyon Operations Center.

The lot is open 24 hours a day. It includes 12 trailers for families as well as 15 parking spaces for people who are living in their vehicles.

"The street is not a home," said Mayor Todd Gloria during a news conference. "Neither are our parks and canyons or our riverbanks. Our goal is to have a program available that meets the needs of every unhoused person that our outreach workers encounter in communities in all corners of San Diego.

Jewish Family Services will be operating this parking lot.

According to Jewish Family Services, "The Safe Parking Program provides a welcoming environment, meaningful resources and tools, and dignified support to help families stabilize and transition back into permanent housing. With holistic services focused on basic needs assistance, employment, family wellness, school success, financial education, credit repair, and housing, our goal is to create a pathway out of homelessness while being a support to people where they are now."

The city says priority is given to people who are already in their safe parking program. Families with young children have top priority when it comes to moving into one of the trailers.

The trailers are equipped with beds, showers, and bathrooms. They were donated to the city by the state back during the pandemic.

Funding for this parking includes a $1 million dollar grant from San Diego County.

For more information about the city's Safe Parking Program click here.