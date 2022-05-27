San Diego area organizations offer help to Hispanic community as they grieve Uvalde shooting

"Like many folks in our community, it's been really hard for me. I haven’t slept a lot the last couple of days," said San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas.



Like many people, Supervisor Vargas is shocked and saddened by Tuesday's shooting. But, she said for her and others in the Hispanic community, that pain is much more personal.



"I look at these babies and I think about my nieces, my goddaughters. Over 70% of that community is Latino. It could be our kids from San Ysidro, our kids from Chula Vista."



Supervisor Vargas said far too often, Latinos are scared to ask for help dealing with certain issues, including mental health, either because they're worried their immigration status will put them in jeopardy of getting deported, there’s a language barrier, or they don't know where to start.



For that reason, she's asked local organizations who often serve San Diego's Hispanic population to come together to offer support in light of this tragedy.



The Chicano Federation is one of those organizations.



"They can come here and we can help them access mental health resources. They can come here and we can talk to them about any sort of childcare options they may have. We'll sit with you and help you find any sort of appointment or anything you really need," said Lupe Flores, Director of Engagement and Impact.



Flores said while those services are offered year round, and in most cases, for free, now may be the time to take advantage of them. And if they can't help, they'll connect you with another organization that can.



"We don't process grief in the same way. Everyone handles it differently and that's ok," said Flores.



“Let's let our families here in San Diego know that we have services and resources so that they know they're not alone. Let's make sure they have what they need because we need to heal together,” said Vargas.