San Diego parents experience Tylenol, Motrin shortage amid 'tripledemic'

As illness cases sweep the country, many parents have trouble finding children's over-the-counter medicines.

SAN DIEGO — As RSV, COVID, and flu cases sweep across the country, many parents are having trouble finding children's over-the-counter medicines

Doctors typically recommend Tylenol and Ibuprofen for kids to help alleviate symptoms, but local parents said they continue to find empty shelves when they go to pharmacies or grocery stores to get medicine.

"It seems pretty severe," said Mitchell Hedditch, a father of two.

He said the barren aisles resemble pandemic times.

"It's concerning seeing all the shelves continually empty and reminiscent of the toilet paper during COVID-19 onset," he said.

Seema Patel said her husband went to five stores Sunday to find Motrin for their daughter.

"Even at the last store, he got so lucky and just found one that was coincidently there," she said.

She said the shortage seems to be a widespread problem.

"Even the last store where he found the medication, the lady who worked there said there was a guy who came the day before who was on his knees begging for medication because his child was so sick," Patel said.

A local doctor recommends alternatives for symptoms if you can't find medicine.

"The illness is going to run its course. if you can use honey, use lemon, lavender, menthol, whatever you have around the house," a doctor told CBS 8.

Gargling salt water or swallowing honey can help a sore throat. Steam from a hot shower or a Neti Pot can work for congestion. For now, parents are hoping the shortage won't last much longer.

"I wonder if it's a supply chain issue, an overwhelming issue of everyone getting sick, or if the manufacturers can't keep up or if it's a combination of all those factors," Hedditch said.

Doctors said a respiratory illness could take up to two weeks to go away.