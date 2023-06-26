San Diego Summer Parks After Dark is back

The 2nd annual Parks after Dark summer program, an eight-week series of free outdoor multicultural and multigenerational community celebrations is returning!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city leaders announced the return of the second annual Parks after Dark Summer Program.

Parks After Dark provides families in San Diego communities with free summer outdoor fun through music, theatre, movies, arts and crafts, games, sports clinics, tournaments, resources from community-based organizations, and free food for children at four City of San Diego parks.

The festivities are held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from July 6 through August 26.

The parks where the events would be held are City Heights, Linda Vista, Memorial, and Skyline Hills Recreation Centers.

San Diego Parks Foundation is committed to creating safer, healthier, and thriving parks for all, the foundation shared at a press conference.

San Diego has the second-largest urban park system in the United States, serving millions of residents and visitors every year. It encompasses a vast and varied landscape of 42,400 acres of parkland, including 27,109 open spaces, 210 miles of multi-use trails, and 9,314 acres of regional, community, neighborhood, mini, and joint-use parks.