Remembering Colin Powell and his visits to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The American flag flew at half-staff Monday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and at fire stations and government building around San Diego in honor of Colin Powell, who died at the age of 84 Monday morning due to COVID-19 complications. According to his family, he was fully vaccinated and had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he died. He had undergone treatment for multiple myeloma, which is cancer of the plasma cells, and as a result, he had a compromised immune system.

In September of 1991 while Colin Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he visited San Diego for a NATO meeting, where he was greeted by local military officials and then mayor of San Diego, Maureen O’Connor.

“Once a year, we assemble in one of the host countries and travel around together for a while,” said Colin Powell. “We conduct business as well as get to understand the country we’re visiting in and get to know each other better.”

When he became Secretary of State in 2001, he was the highest ranking African American in United States history at that time.

“I am honored, honored to be given the opportunity to return to public service as the 65th Secretary of State,” said Powell in 2001.

Before serving as Secretary of State, Colin Powell made another visit to San Diego in 1996 for the Republican National Convention, where he gave a memorable speech.

“You all know that I believe in a woman’s right to choose and I strongly support affirmative action,” said Powell. “And I was invited here by my party to share my views with you because we are a big enough party and big enough people to disagree on individual issues and still work together for our common goal.”