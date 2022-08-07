San Diego photographer traveling to Ukraine to document life-saving mission

Jonathan Brook will follow a de-mining team responsible for finding and dismantling explosives.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A local photographer is traveling to Ukraine on Sunday. He’ll not only deliver supplies, but he’ll also be documenting the efforts of a specialized team of first responders.

They're called 'de-miners,' and their job is to find and disassemble hidden explosives.



It will be Jonathan Brook's third time in Ukraine since the war began.

He says de-miners are unsung heroes, which is why their work needs to be highlighted.

“Without the work they're doing the areas would not be safe to go back to,” said Brook.

De-miners are in charge of locating and safely dismantling explosives, either ones that never detonated during previous bombings, or others that are hidden on purpose in an effort to kill civilians, including young children.



“In children’s toys and play areas…hiding them in houses and homes and so many of these things are targeting children,” said Brook.

The job is dangerous, which is Brook equips himself with protective gear.

He's also bringing protection to give to the de-mining team in Ukraine, saying many of them are firefighters whose resources are scarce, in part because much of it has been destroyed.

Local firefighters have helped out as well, going to Ukraine to both train and help the de-mining team.

As for brook, the journey for him is about more than capturing images. Brook considers Ukraine a second home. His wife is Ukrainian.

Her family has been directly impacted by the Russian attacks, with some of their homes now gone.

He says it’s crucial for people to know what's still happening there, saying even after all this time, nothing has changed.

"We just want everyone to know that the war is still raging severely and help is just as needed even though it's not getting as much attention anymore," said Brook.

Money is the most helpful since it’s so expensive to ship certain supplies.

You can donate at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park or online.