San Diego police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police arrested the man accused of slashing a teen girl multiple times in the neck at a Chula Vista bus stop on Tuesday.

Antwan Baker, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed.

On Tuesday morning, Chula Vista police received a 9-1-1 call from a 17-year-old girl saying her throat was cut by a stranger.

According to police, the teen girl was conscious and said in a statement that the man came behind her while she was sitting at the bus stop, grabbed her head, and cut her throat with a sharp object before walking away.

Officers located the teen girl at a bus stop at the intersection of Broadway and H Street in Chula Vista. Police said the girl had significant cuts to her neck.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is now home recovering, police said.

On Wednesday, San Diego MTS officers used security camera footage to identify the man and located him at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue in San Diego.

Since the attack happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection, police are still asking witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

