San Diego police looking for at-risk missing girl

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Tuesday said they are looking for an at-risk missing girl. Hannah Jasmine Lamm was last seen leaving her home at 2673 Alosta St. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
She is described as an 11-year-old Black female with black hair, brown eyes. She is 4'10" tall and approximately 75 lbs.
Hannah was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. She has no previous history of running away, according to police.
Any information related to Hannah Lamm’s whereabouts please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #21401649.