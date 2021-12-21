San Diego police looking for at-risk missing girl

The 11-year-old was last seen leaving her house on Alosta Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Tuesday said they are looking for an at-risk missing girl. Hannah Jasmine Lamm was last seen leaving her home at 2673 Alosta St. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

She is described as an 11-year-old Black female with black hair, brown eyes. She is 4'10" tall and approximately 75 lbs.

Hannah was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. She has no previous history of running away, according to police.