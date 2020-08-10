x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

San Diego Police Department looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Allied Gardens area

Lani is described as a 12-year-old white female that is 5’2’’ and weighs 115 pounds with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes.
Credit: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for tips in locating a missing 12-year-old. Lani Nicole Pace was last seen in the area of  5200 Lewison Court in the Allied Gardens area at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

Lani is described as a 12-year-old white female that is 5’2’’ and weighs 115 pounds with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a photo of a bumble bee and blue jeans. She was possibly carrying a camo or green/blue backpack. If you see her, SDPD asks you to call 619.531.2000 and reference case # 20400910.