San Diego police hold public meeting on body-worn cameras

SAN DIEGO — Police body cameras have been in use for several years, but many people still have questions about how they are being used.

Thursday, the San Diego Police Department hosted a community event on body-worn cameras.

Last year the San Diego City Council passed a Surveillance ordinance that requires the police department to clarify the use of their technology.

Officers were able to hear from members of the public, many who are in favor of their use.

“We want to make sure how they’re being used and if it’s done in a way that preserves civil rights and privacy," said resident, Ike Anyanetu.

The San Diego Police Department is filling the public in on the use of body-worn cameras.

“It’s important that we be able to continue to use modern tools to address modern crime," said Officer, Charles Lara, San Diego Police Department.

The meeting is part of the agency’s efforts to comply with the City of San Diego’s Surveillance Ordinance, which requires the department to share information on all the different techniques they use.

“Here’s how they work, here’s what they do, here’s the data that is collected, why do we need to use these technologies? And ultimately it’s up to council to say ‘you can continue using this technology’ or ‘you cannot continue using the technology'," said Officer Lara.

“I think the community is for it. This is probably one of the less controversial technologies when it comes to surveillance, it’s something that helps build public trust, helps with accountability so I think you’re going to see a lot of support for that," added Anyanetu.

The department says the purpose of the cameras is to capture enforcement-related interactions, such as traffic stops or arrests.

San Diego police began using body-worn cameras in 2014. About 800,000 videos are recorded each year.

“They are a public good, people can get insight into the activities of police officers. Also, it increases trust, transparency, and accountability. If we don’t meet the mark, the video is part of the process to accountability," added Lara.

The technology costs the department about $2.5 million dollars a year.