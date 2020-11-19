San Diego Police looking for 10-year-old boy last seen in Pacific Beach

Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with camo sweatpants in PB.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old boy named Richard. According to police, he was last seen in North Pacific Beach near Cass St. and Missouri St.

Police told News 8 that Richard's parent reported him missing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, about ten minutes after he went missing. Richard was reportedly in the car with family, opened the car door, and took off.

Richard is described as a white male 10-year-old, 5’0”, who weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with camo sweatpants.

If you see Richard, you are asked to call 911.