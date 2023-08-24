San Diego police needs your help finding a hate crime suspect

"A 65-year-old rabbi is inside the 7/11 store, and this man comes in and makes some anti-Semitic comments and ends up ripping the man's clothing," SDPD said.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are still looking for the man they say attacked a local rabbi and need your help.

The attack happened at a 7/11 store on College Avenue near San Diego State University on July 24, just before 10 a.m.

"It's horrible,” Eva Peffoy reacted. “I came to this college expecting to have a community of people who could just be, and that's not a community where everyone can be what they want." Eva, Sienna Arnett, and Lucy Burrish just started their freshman year at San Diego State University this week and say they’re shocked that a hate crime happened so close to campus. But Sienna says the shock wore off quickly. "At the same time, it's not surprising because there's a lot of hate in the world. We're such a partisan country now. It's not surprising, but it's awful." Lucy offered, "We should be worrying about classes and social events and not hate crimes."



Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said crimes like this won’t be tolerated in San Diego.

"A 65-year-old rabbi is inside the 7/11 store, and this man comes in and makes some anti-Semitic comments and ends up ripping the man's clothing. These kinds of crimes tear at the fabric of our communities," Sharki said.

CBS 8 asked Lt. Sharki if there was a rise in anti-Semitism in San Diego. He responded, “In hate crimes, not necessarily. But what we have seen, and the news has reported, are these anti-Semitic or hate incidents. I'm referring to the flyers that have been put up in different parts of San Diego and usually the eastern part: Lake Murray, Del Cerro, San Carlos area."



The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, who stands about 5’8” with an average build and long wavy hair, possibly dreadlocks.

Lt. Sharki said if you see something, say something, even when it’s a hate crime. "We've certainly seen a spike in the last couple of weeks with these flyers, and then obviously, we have this hate crime in a 7/11 store. It's concerning to us. We investigate these incidents, and we ask for the community's help in supporting this community and helping us solve these crimes when crimes occur."

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. A non-profit group, StandWithUs is offering an extra $2,500 to help find this suspect. If you know anything that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477

If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime or you see one in progress, you can report the crime by emailing the San Diego District Attorney's office at hatecrimes@sdcda.org or calling 619-515-8805.