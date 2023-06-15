San Diego Police officer seriously injured after crash with truck in Pacific Beach

A San Diego Police Department motorcycle was left overturned at the scene of the crash.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating the cause of a crash involving an officer.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a San Diego Police Department motor officer was hit by a Ford Bronco on Kendall St. and Garnet Ave., police confirmed.

According to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, the officer sustained serious injuries and is receiving emergency treatment at a local hospital. Police said the officer went airborne during the collision and landed on the street.

The officer's motorcycle was left overturned at the scene of the crash. Debris, along with a police helmet were also left at the site of the crash.

San Diego Police told CBS 8 an off-duty officer with the Coronado Police Department witnessed the crash and used the injured officer's radio to call for help.

The driver of the Ford Bronco remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Garnet Ave. was closed off for several hours while authorities investigated the cause of the crash.