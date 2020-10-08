San Diego police officer shoots dog after being attacked in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A police officer shot a dog that attacked her Monday while she was responding to a domestic violence call in a Colina Del Sol-area neighborhood.



The law enforcement shooting in the 4200 block of 50th Street took place shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Medics took the officer to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite.



It was unclear if the wounded animal survived, Officer John Buttle said.



No other injuries were reported.