San Diego police officer shoots dog after being attacked in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A police officer shot a dog that attacked her Monday while she was responding to a domestic violence call in a Colina Del Sol-area neighborhood.
The law enforcement shooting in the 4200 block of 50th Street took place shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.
Medics took the officer to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite.
It was unclear if the wounded animal survived, Officer John Buttle said.
No other injuries were reported.
