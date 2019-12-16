SAN DIEGO — The world isn't always made for tall people. When you're a 6'8", 330-pound police officer, getting into your squad car can be a little tricky sometimes. Yes, Officer James Burnett of the San Diego Police Department is the height of an NBA player.

For reference, News 8's Steve Price is 5'11":

Burnett has been with the department for six years and says he enjoys his job.

Earlier this month, the department poked fun at the officer's height on Twitter. The post went viral.

Fortunately, Burnett usually drives an SUV with more leg space.