San Diego police officers involved in UTV crash on La Jolla beach

Several San Diego police officers patrolling La Jolla Shores were involved in a rollover crash and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers patrolling La Jolla Shores in a utility-terrain vehicle were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening.

Authorities told CBS 8 that they received a radio call around 3:30 p.m. from the 8000 block of Kennel Way in La Jolla.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived on the scene and found a San Diego Police Department UTV had flipped onto its side with three officers in the vehicle.

"The three officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment," according to Lieutenant Adam Sharki, from the San Diego Police Department.

Video from the scene showed several officers gathered around a marked San Diego police utility-terrain vehicle that appeared to have had it's from windshield broken off and side panels severely scuffed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by San Diego Police Department's Traffic and Fleet Safety personnel.

No injuries to any beachgoers were reported.