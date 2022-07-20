San Diego Police officers urge attendees to be vigilant at Comic-Con

San Diego Police Department has increased officers downtown for Comic-Con and has a mobile command post already set-up outside the convention for preview night.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police officers say they are gearing up for Comic-Con with a mobile command post at the Convention Center and an increase in foot patrol surrounding the event

Police Chief David Nisleit says officers expect huge crowds and traffic downtown.

He is urging the public to remain vigilant, don't leave any bags unattended and keep any valuables in front of you instead of in a backpack.

"You will see officers in uniform and in over-watch, we will also have officers in undercover capacities. We are here, we are prepared, and we have a great plan but we also need a communities help in doing that," Nisleit said.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says "there are no known threats to Comic Con,” staffing is increased with help from the San Diego Fire Dept. and Harbor Police.

At the Gaslamp Quarter Trolley Station on Sixth Ave, city leaders and cosplayers got on board a car to demonstrate how the trolley may be the easiest way to get downtown during Comic-Con.

"We have increased our staffing both inside the event as well as in the outside area. We have command staff we have additional medical personnel," said San Diego Fire Chief, Colin Stowell.



Major street closures downtown are already in place now through Sunday, as the area transforms into pop culture central.



For those riding or walking near a trolley stop, transit enforcement officers will be zip-tagging any fake-weapons connected to a costume.



"The reason that we zip tie is to make sure that we know they are fake weapons, and so to ensure passenger safety,” said Amber Amaya, cold compliance inspector with transit enforcement.



From fake knives to plastic guns, all will be checked or confiscated, MTS says the goal is to add an extra level of safety along with deploying their security dogs.

"We are going to be staffing additional deputies along the Coasterline, the North County transit district’s coaster line has people come down,” said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.



Some Comic-Con attendees say they aren't overly concerned and trust that it will be a safe event.



"I'm not too worried about it, usually Comic-Con has their stuff handled, so I don't know I think we will be all right, we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think it was safe,” said Bakersfield science teacher James Rodriguez, with his young son and wife.

Francis Grenon and Anna Powell, traveled to their tenth Comic-Con from South Florida.

"It's been going on this long, and nothing has happened really, so the chances are low,” Grenon said.