San Diego mayor, SDPD chief, community members announce updated police policies

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders presented an update to the police policies on officer use-of-force to the public on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.during a press conference.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined by SDPD Chief David Nisleit and other community members to discuss the implementation of de-escalation and duty to intervene policies to help reduce the use of force and enhance community trust according to a release from the City of San Diego.