San Diego mayor, SDPD chief, community members announce updated police policies

The announcement discusses the implementation of de-escalation and duty to intervene policies to help reduce the use of force and enhance community trust.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders presented an update to the police policies on officer use-of-force to the public on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.during a press conference.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined by SDPD Chief David Nisleit and other community members to discuss the implementation of de-escalation and duty to intervene policies to help reduce the use of force and enhance community trust according to a release from the City of San Diego.

Those that spoke as part of the announcement on Wednesday:

  • Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer
  • Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Police Department
  • Sharmaine Mosely, Executive Director, Community Review Board on Police Practices (CRB)
  • Gerald Brown, Executive Director, Community Advisory Board on Police Practices (CAB)
  • Doug Case, Community Review Board on Police Practices (CRB)
  • Bishop Dr. William Benson, Total Deliverance Worship Center
  • Samantha Jenkins, Community Advisory Board on Police Practices (CAB) and Executive Board Member, NAACP San Diego
  • Stephen Grose, Human Relations Commission (HRC)

