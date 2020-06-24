San Diego mayor, SDPD chief, community members announce updated police policies

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders presented an update to the police policies on officer use-of-force to the public on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.during a press conference.
Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined by SDPD Chief David Nisleit and other community members to discuss the implementation of de-escalation and duty to intervene policies to help reduce the use of force and enhance community trust according to a release from the City of San Diego.
Watch the full announcement below:
Those that spoke as part of the announcement on Wednesday:
- Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer
- Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Police Department
- Sharmaine Mosely, Executive Director, Community Review Board on Police Practices (CRB)
- Gerald Brown, Executive Director, Community Advisory Board on Police Practices (CAB)
- Doug Case, Community Review Board on Police Practices (CRB)
- Bishop Dr. William Benson, Total Deliverance Worship Center
- Samantha Jenkins, Community Advisory Board on Police Practices (CAB) and Executive Board Member, NAACP San Diego
- Stephen Grose, Human Relations Commission (HRC)