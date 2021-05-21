San Diego police release body cam footage of homeless man's arrest in La Jolla

The May 12 arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans prompted public outrage along with promises of an internal SDPD investigation.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department today released video footage recorded by the uniform-worn cameras of two officers as they confronted, tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless Black man last week while taking him into custody on a La Jolla thoroughfare.

The May 12 arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans -- cellphone images of which were captured by a bystander and posted on social media -- prompted public outrage along with prompt assurances from police officials that an internal review into the SDPD patrolmen's actions was underway.

The events that led to the scuffle, which resulted in no serious injuries, began shortly before 4 p.m. May 12, when the officers -- whose names have not been released -- saw Evans standing next to a sidewalk abutting a steep, thickly landscaped bank while they were traveling in their cruiser through the upscale coastal community near Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Concluding that Evans was brazenly relieving himself alongside the busy street, the patrolmen pulled over, got out and began approaching him.

"You can't urinate in public, my man. People have to pass by here," one of the officers can be heard saying in the body-worn-camera recording. "That's not cool, man."

In response, Evans can be heard angrily shouting, "Do you want me to p--- my pants? What in the f--- is wrong with you?"

"Relax," the patrolman replies as Evans turns and strides away. "Relax, boss."

At that point, the officers have a brief discussion about whether to follow Evans, who at one point during his departure turns back to defiantly yell, "Stay the f--- out of my life!"

The lawmen then get back in their vehicle and head off to intercept Evans, finding him nearby, crossing the street in the 4100 block of Torrey Pines Road. Seeing them, he again shouts at them to leave him alone. At that point, the officers grab him and, during an ensuing scuffle, pull him to the pavement in the crosswalk.

The witness' cellphone video shows most of the fracas, during which one of patrolmen hits Evans in the face twice, and the other punches his leg several times.

After being struck, Evans pulls a radio off one of the officers' belts and hurls it onto the roadway, then appears to hit one of them back, landing a blow to his face. More officers pull up in cruisers and join in the tussle before the video come to an end.

After the personnel finally got Evans into custody, he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, then booked into county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

The in-house departmental investigation began later that day, police said.

"The (SDPD) Internal Affairs Unit is currently investigating the incident and reviewing (the involved officers') body-worn-camera ... video," according to an SDPD statement released May 13.

In a letter to Police Chief David Nisleit, Francine Maxwell, president of the San Diego branch of the NAACP, stated that officials with her agency wanted "to know that this incident of violence will be properly investigated, and be assured that these officers will not be exonerated for this assault on an unarmed Black man."

"The SDPD has a de-escalation policy that requires you to use time and space to defuse a situation, rather than immediately move to force," she wrote. "It seems to us that there was ample space to de-escalate. Why didn't they? We want to know if this is how the SDPD envisions de-escalation. Did it really require eight police officers to subdue this barefoot homeless man?"

Two days after his arrest, Evans joined local civil rights leader Shane Harris and a group of supporters at a news conference near the spot where he was taken into custody.

Standing at a podium next to Harris, Evans denied the officers' contention that they caught him publicly urinating, though he admitted that he was preparing to do so when they approached.

While saying he forgave the officers for what happened, Evans, wearing a bandage under his left eye, spoke of a need for better relations between police and the homeless population.

"I hope I'm the last victim of such nonsense," he said. "I hope that we can hire reasonable individuals to look out for us and protect and serve our greater good in a better way, represent us in a better way as a community, as a nation."

This week, Harris, president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, announced that his organization had hired an attorney to represent Evans in the case.