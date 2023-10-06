San Diego Police search for missing at risk 89-year-old man

Gerald Hecker is was last seen near 8200 Avenida Navidad around 6:10 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has issued an alert for a missing at risk man on Friday.

SDPD said they are searching for Gerard Hecker. He was reported missing by his family on Friday. He was last seen near 8200 Avenida Navidad around 6:10 a.m. His family said he was heading to the gym but never showed up.

Police said Hecker is considered at risk.

Hecker was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants. He is 89 years old and is described as having white hair, brown eyes, weighing about 150 pounds and he is about 5' 8" tall.

If you have any information or think you might have seen Hecker, you are urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #23502270.