Missing at-risk woman located

SAN DIEGO — Update:
Christian Kellogg has been found and is currently receiving medical care.
Original story:
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman last seen on July 31.
Christian Kellog was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, on 5300 University Avenue walking towards 54th Street.
Kellogg is considered at-risk due to medical concerns, according to police.
She is described as a 25-year-old Black female, 5'0'', 100 pounds with short hair with shaved sides. Kellogg was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black tennis shoes and a small leopard print back pack.
Any information related to Kellogg's whereabouts please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500650.