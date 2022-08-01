Missing at-risk woman located

Christian Kellog has been found and is receiving care.

SAN DIEGO — Update:

Christian Kellogg has been found and is currently receiving medical care.

Original story:

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman last seen on July 31.

Christian Kellog was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, on 5300 University Avenue walking towards 54th Street.

Kellogg is considered at-risk due to medical concerns, according to police.

She is described as a 25-year-old Black female, 5'0'', 100 pounds with short hair with shaved sides. Kellogg was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black tennis shoes and a small leopard print back pack.