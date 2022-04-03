San Diego Police searching for missing 80-year old Jose Guadalupe Garcia

He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a blue checkered flannel underneath, light gray jeans and black shoes.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help finding 80-year old Jose Guadalupe Garcia.

Garcia was last seen in the 1900 block of Via Encantadoras, in the San Ysidro area of San Diego.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, bald, brown eyes, 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information, contact 619-531-2000 with Reference #22500273.