SAN DIEGO — San Diego police asked for the public's help Wednesday in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl. According to social media posts from the department, officers the girl was last seen at 4200 Winona Avenue in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood.

Hiyam Alawad is described as Middle Eastern with brown eyes and hair. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 - 80 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If anyone has seen Hiyam, they are asked to call police at 619-531-2000.