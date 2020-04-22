SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing for two weeks.

On April 8, Ernestine Edwards was reported missing to the San Diego Police Department.

"It is believed Edwards went missing between March 27 and April 1, 2020," said Sergeant Matthew Botkin of SDPD.

Edwards lives in the Encanto area of Southeastern San Diego. Additionally, police said she has family and friends in City Heights and Downtown San Diego.

According to Botkin, Edwards struggles with memory loss and is believed to be suffering from the beginning stage of dementia.

"Edwards has been getting forgetful and can’t remember where she lives. Edward may not remember she has her own apartment and could be seeking assistance at local shelters or even living homelessly. Edwards uses the bus and trolley systems, but usually gets around on foot," said Botkin.



Edwards is described as a 63-year-old black woman. She is 5’3”, weighs 100 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen or had any contact with Edwards, please contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

