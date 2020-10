This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are in a standoff with a barricaded burglary suspect in downtown and the incident has been ongoing since 4:30 p.m., according to the agency.

The scene was reportedly in the 700 block of West Harbor Drive and the suspect appeared to be alone.

The department's emergency negotiation team and a SWAT team were on the way as of the latest update.

A Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) was already on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.