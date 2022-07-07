San Diego police stress safety during Comic-Con, Pride weekend

"Obviously any time we have a large gathering, we're concerned that people are going to take advantage of the environment," said SDPD Lt. Jonathan Lowe.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department wants the public to know that the department is doing everything possible to try and make sure the city’s biggest upcoming events are safe.

Increased security at San Diego Pride, Comic-Con

During a news conference in Hillcrest Thursday, SDPD said there will be a heavy police presence at events like the San Diego Pride Parade and Comic-con, both uniformed officers and undercover officers.

"Obviously any time we have a large gathering, we're concerned that people are going to take advantage of the environment. That's why we're going to be out in uniform at every intersection and then there's going to be officers you don't see monitoring the parade route and at the festivals as well," said Lt. Jonathan Lowe.

Some safety precautions suggested by Lowe include:

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep valuables in front pockets

Never leave bags or purses unattended

Don’t accept drinks from strangers and monitor your drink at all times

Police said they're working closely with state, local and federal agencies, looking for possible threats. They're monitoring social media for comments that could pose a safety threat.

In 2019, San Diego Pride brought out an estimated 360,000 people in 2019, breaking attendance records. The event is set to return in-person for the first time in two years and is likely to break previous records.

“It would be impossible to produce an event of our scale without a great deal of communication and coordination with local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies," said Fernando Lopez, Pride Executive Director.

⁦@SanDiegoPD⁩ talking safety and security ahead of San Diego Pride and Comic-con @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/T2hbZLpXTL — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 7, 2022