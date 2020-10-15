Domestic violence suspect shot by police officer in Rancho Penasquitos

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and as of Wednesday night, his condition was unknown.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect was shot by a San Diego police officer Wednesday night in Rancho Penasquitos, according to the department. The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Celtic Court in a residential area near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Camino Del Sur.

Several officers were responding after a woman reported a domestic violence incident around 7:20 p.m. One officer got into a "confrontation" with the male suspect and discharged one round from his service weapon, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and was believed to be conscious and breathing. As of Wednesday night, his condition was unknown.

Officers recovered a firearm after the incident believed to belong to the suspect. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to SDPD.

Homicide detectives were on the scene Wednesday night as is protocol in officer-involved shootings.