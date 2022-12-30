San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags

San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over New Years Eve weekend and officials are encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding.

According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.

Even though the worst of the stormy weather has yet to arrive, water has already started to go over the road in parts of Mission Valley.

“We got to really plan on where we’re going to drive," said Jordan Gilles, Mission Valley resident.

Just weeks ago, a man was swept away by rushing water from the San Diego River as he was attempting to cross the bridge. Gilles says it’s a problem any time there is rain, "The San Diego river right here, whenever it rains really at all, it overflows that water way pretty much immediately. Some people try to walk through it sometimes but its deceptively deep."

On an individual level, city and county residents can assist by:

-- Sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

-- Keeping the lid securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection and placing them several feet away from the curb to not impede stormwater;

-- Turning off irrigation to save water;

-- Knowing safe routes to and from your home should flooding occur;

-- Slowing down and not attempting to traverse floodwaters; and

-- Not lifting manhole covers or grates in the event of flooding.

Additionally, sandbags are available in limited supply and can be picked up at nine recreation centers centrally located in each San Diego City Council District. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags.

Residents should pick them up Friday, as the centers will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, for the holiday.

As the sandbags are not pre-filled, residents are encouraged to also plan to buy sand at local hardware stores, landscape suppliers or wherever else sand can be purchased.

The locations to pick up sandbags are Standley Recreation Center, Robb Athletic Field, Golden Hill Recreation Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, North Clairemont Recreation Center, Allied Gardens Recreation Center, San Ysidro Community Activity Center and City Heights Recreation Center.

During the rains, crews from the city's Storm Patrol will be monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches.

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life- threatening emergency, call 911.

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar Map | Follow the rain as it moves into San Diego County

Flood Watch | San Diego County, mountains, inland valleys, coastal areas:

6:00 p.m. Saturday – 2:00 a.m., Sunday.

Storm Preparedness & Resource Information

The Get it Done app can help you report blocked storm drains, potholes and broken street lights

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Report flooding to the City's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500

Report downed electrical lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at 800-411-7343

ReadySanDiego.org has information on how to protect yourself and your property during a flooding situation

For more information on preparing for a storm and what to do during and after the rain, click here to be taken to the City of San Diego’s Storm Preparedness website.

Sandbags

Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only

Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508

El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532

Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honey Springs Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701

Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621

Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

Deer Springs/San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560