SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s annual LGBT Pride celebration is taking place July 12 – 14 in Balboa Park. Having attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees in previous years, this event will impact traffic and parking in the surrounding area.

According to Pride’s website, getting to the event might be a struggle with so many people trying to do the same. So here are a few options to make it less stressful!

Bike or take a scooter to the festival and you can leave your transportation at the bike and scooter corral located at the corner of Balboa Drive and El Prado.

Take a ride share to the festival and get dropped off right at the entrance at the corner of Laurel Street and Sixth Avenue.

Use their free parking lot located at the Old Naval Hospital (Park Boulevard and Presidents Way) and then take their free shuttle to the parade and festival!

Street Closures

Friday, July 12th

Normal Street and Harvey Milk Street are closed starting at 6am

Saturday, July 13th

The following streets will be closed at 5am and will reopen by 4pm

Centre Street (University Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Normal Street (University Avenue to Washington Street)

Cleveland Avenue (Richmond Street to Washington Street)

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Lincoln Avenue (Washington Street to Park Boulevard)

The following streets will be closed at 6:30am and will reopen by 4pm

University Avenue (5th Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Herbert Street (University Avenue to Robinson Avenue)

Essex Street (Herbert Street to Richmond Street)

Centre Street (University Avenue for half the block south)

6th Avenue (University Avenue to Upas Street)

Robinson Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Evans Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Pennsylvania Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Anderson Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Ivy Lane (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Upas Street (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Balboa Drive in Balboa Park (6th Avenue and Upas Street to El Prado)

No Parking Zones

Hillcrest DMV Parking Lot (3960 Normal St)

University Ave (5th Ave to Park Blvd)

Centre St (University Ave to Park Blvd)

Normal St (University Ave to Washington St )

Cleveland Ave (Richmond St to Washington St )

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Ave to Centre St )

Lincoln Ave (Washington St to Park Blvd)

Polk Ave (Normal St to Park Blvd)

Herbert St (University Ave to Robinson Ave)

Essex St (Herbert St to Richmond St)

Centre St (University Ave for half the block south)

6th Ave (University Ave to Upas St)

Robinson Ave (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Evans Place (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Pennsylvania Ave (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Anderson Place (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Ivy Lane (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Upas St (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Balboa Dr in Balboa Park (6th Ave and Upas St to El

Prado)

Parking & Shuttles

8 AM to 10 PM Catch a free ride to the Pride Festival from any of the free Old Naval Hospital parking lots!

Pride Accessibility Vans

ADA Accessible Vans are available on call at any Pride (Festival, Parade, Parking) Shuttle stop on Saturday, July 13 from 8:00 am to 12 midnight and Sunday, July 14 from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. To hail an ADA Accessible van contact the Pride Volunteer at the Shuttle stop.

Saturday, July 13 FREE parking lots are available courtesy of San Diego Pride, both Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at the Old Naval Hospital at Park Boulevard and President’s Way.

On Saturday, Shuttles to the Parade run continuously from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

On Saturday, Shuttles to the Festival run continuously from 7:00 am to 12 midnight.

Pride Parade Route 7 AM to 3 PM

Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Parade. The Shuttle will drop parade goers at Essex and Richmond Street, one block south of University Avenue.

Pride Festival Route 7 AM to Midnight

Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Festival at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Festival Express 12 PM to 4 PM

Catch a free ride from the Pride Parade to the entrance of the Pride Festival. Pick up the Shuttle at Essex and Richmond Street and get dropped off at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Sunday, July 14 Pride Festival

On Sunday, Shuttles to the Festival run continuously from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.

View their map here to find the exact locations.

