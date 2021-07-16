San Diego Pride celebrates Spirit of the Stonewall Rally

Supporters like Jack Christensen and Joel Bohi came out Friday night to honor those who have paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Hundreds of people celebrated Pride in Hillcrest Friday night, with different speakers including the mayor on how important it is to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's so incredible to see all of you, all of your beautiful faces." San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said as he kicked off the Spirit of the Stonewall Rally.

Gloria's message of hope resonated with those who attended.

"I want you to remember that fight this weekend, I want you to remember why we're celebrating, who you love without fear and without shame." Mayor Gloria said.

Supporters like Jack Christensen and Joel Bohi came out Friday night to honor those who have paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate being who they are without shame.

"Pride means living without fear and being authentically who you were born to be," said Christensen.

"Pride teaches everyone to just to love each other and that we're all just a community," said Bohi.

Twelve-year-old Mack Goehring stood out amongst speakers on Friday night. A transgender youth, fighting for equal Sports rights.

"Sports are important to the health and well being of all kids, transgender kids are no different," said Goehring.

And the theme "resilience" will be celebrated all weekend, here's a FULL LIST of events happening.