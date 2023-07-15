San Diego Pride Fest in full swing

This is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country, with hundreds of thousands of people attending the two-day event.

SAN DIEGO — Day one of Pride Fest is off to a great start.

San Diego showed off its pride on Saturday when Pride festivities kicked off early with more than 280 floats rolling through Hillcrest before stopping at Balboa Park. The party continued in the park, where hundreds of thousands of people crowded in to watch their favorite LGBTQ artists hit the stage.

“San Diego Pride, is another level for sure, and I’m just so happy to be a small part of this whole experience," musician Tajonyx said. "Opportunities for queer talent are hard to come by so to have things like Pride, where we can showcase our own, is so important.”

Expect to find a little bit of everything at Pride Fest, from live music and entertainment to interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, community resources, and more.

“We've been to other prides and it's just so nice that San Diego has this family-friendly element to it,” Luis said who attended Pride Fest.

“It’s awesome and I feel so safe, I feel so supported and everyone’s nice and everyone is having fun. It's really great,” Madison Hahn said.

Many people we spoke to said they came to Pride not to just have fun, but to celebrate each others’ differences.

“That’s so important for people to simply exist in a world that they were previously told they didn’t belong in and we do belong,” Luke Jacobs said.