San Diego Pride kicks off local events July 1

Back in 1990, San Diego LGBT Pride made the executive decision to move Pride to July, due to "June Gloom" raining on all the Pride Month festivities.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the last 31 years, San Diego has been celebrating Pride Month in July.

Back in 1990, San Diego LGBT Pride made the executive decision to move Pride Month to July, due to "June Gloom" raining on all of the festivities.

San Diego Pride has had many firsts, such as, being the first Lesbian and Gay Parade in San Diego to celebrate the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion on New York's Christopher Street. And in 2012, San Diego Pride made history by becoming the first Pride Parade to have US service members march in uniform.

In 2012, San Diego Pride made history by becoming the first Pride Parade to have US service members march in uniform.... Posted by San Diego Pride on Thursday, July 1, 2021

"Nearly one year after the repeal of 'Don't Ask Don't Tell,' this celebratory moment had many servicemembers come in from all over the United States to march proudly, with full approval from the Department of Defense, and without fear of discipline or discharge," said San Diego Pride in a Facebook post. "Pictured here is an active duty servicemember proposing to their partner near the end of the Parade route."

The San Diego Pride helps raise funds through festival tickets, vendors, sponsors, and exhibit fees that help support San Diego Pride's community philanthropy.

According to San Diego Pride's website, the non-profit organization has distributed more than $2.5 million in advancement of its mission to foster pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally.

San Diego Pride will be hosting events throughout the month of July. Here is a full list of events.

San Diego Pride events:

July 1, at 6 p.m.

RSVP here

July 6

Time: 11:10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: College-Rolando Library at 6600 Montezuma Rd

July 8

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: 4508 Mission Bay Drive

July 8

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

RSVP here

July 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: San Diego Pride at 3620 30th St

July 10

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Kensington Library at 4121 Adams Ave

July 10

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Logan Heights Library at 567 S 28th St

July 10

Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Flag Pole at 1500 University Ave

July 10

Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

July 11

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 6th & UPAS St. in Balboa Park

July 13

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: 1642 University Ave. #100

July 13

Time: 6 p.m.

RSVP here

July 13

Time: 6 p.m.

RSVP here

July 14

Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

RSVP here

July 14

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

RSVP here

July 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral at 2728 Sixth Ave

July 15

SOLD OUT

July 16 - July 18

Time: TBA

RSVP here

July 16

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Double Tree by Hilton, Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Drive

July 16

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

July 16

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Derby United at 6060 Federal Blvd

July 16

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

July 16

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave

July 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 3900 Cleveland Ave

July 16 - July 19

Time: July 16 - 10 p.m. | July 19 - 9 a.m.

Location: Spin Nightclub at 2028 Hancock St.

July 17 - July 18

Time: July 17 - 9 a.m. | July 18 - 10 p.m.

Learn more here

July 17

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Streaming on Facebook Live & YouTube

July 17

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: CoffeeNTalk at 1080 University Ave. H105

July 17

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: City Heights Library at 3795 Fairmount Ave

July 17

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Pioneer Park at 1521 Washington PI

July 17

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr.

July 17

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave

July 17

Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Viejas Resort Allure Pool at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

July 17

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Viejas Casino & Resort at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

July 17

Time: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 3847 Park Blvd.

July 17

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Mujeres Brew House at 1986 Julian Ave

July 17

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Cathedral Courtyard at 2728 6th Ave

July 17

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: The Hive at 4428 Convoy St.

July 18

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: San Diego Youth Services at 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA

July 18

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Deja Brew at 2528 University Ave.

July 18

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr

July 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Inside OUT at 1642 University Ave #100

July 24

Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Kit Carson Park at 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA

July 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Torero Stadium at 5959 Alcala Park