San Diego Pride kicks off local events July 1

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the last 31 years, San Diego has been celebrating Pride Month in July.
Back in 1990, San Diego LGBT Pride made the executive decision to move Pride Month to July, due to "June Gloom" raining on all of the festivities.
San Diego Pride has had many firsts, such as, being the first Lesbian and Gay Parade in San Diego to celebrate the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion on New York's Christopher Street. And in 2012, San Diego Pride made history by becoming the first Pride Parade to have US service members march in uniform.
"Nearly one year after the repeal of 'Don't Ask Don't Tell,' this celebratory moment had many servicemembers come in from all over the United States to march proudly, with full approval from the Department of Defense, and without fear of discipline or discharge," said San Diego Pride in a Facebook post. "Pictured here is an active duty servicemember proposing to their partner near the end of the Parade route."
The San Diego Pride helps raise funds through festival tickets, vendors, sponsors, and exhibit fees that help support San Diego Pride's community philanthropy.
According to San Diego Pride's website, the non-profit organization has distributed more than $2.5 million in advancement of its mission to foster pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally.
San Diego Pride will be hosting events throughout the month of July. Here is a full list of events.
San Diego Pride events:
- July 1, at 6 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 6
- Time: 11:10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: College-Rolando Library at 6600 Montezuma Rd
- July 8
- Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Location: 4508 Mission Bay Drive
- July 8
- Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 9
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: San Diego Pride at 3620 30th St
- July 10
- Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: Kensington Library at 4121 Adams Ave
- July 10
- Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: Logan Heights Library at 567 S 28th St
- July 10
- Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Hillcrest Flag Pole at 1500 University Ave
- July 10
- Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave
- July 11
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: 6th & UPAS St. in Balboa Park
- July 13
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Location: 1642 University Ave. #100
- July 13
- Time: 6 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 13
- Time: 6 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 14
- Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 14
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- RSVP here
- July 14
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral at 2728 Sixth Ave
- July 15
- SOLD OUT
- July 16 - July 18
- Time: TBA
- RSVP here
- July 16
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Double Tree by Hilton, Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Drive
- July 16
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave
- July 16
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Derby United at 6060 Federal Blvd
- July 16
- Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave
- July 16
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave
- July 16
- Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Location: 3900 Cleveland Ave
July 16 - July 19
Time: July 16 - 10 p.m. | July 19 - 9 a.m.
Location: Spin Nightclub at 2028 Hancock St.
- July 17 - July 18
- Time: July 17 - 9 a.m. | July 18 - 10 p.m.
- Learn more here
- July 17
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Streaming on Facebook Live & YouTube
- July 17
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: CoffeeNTalk at 1080 University Ave. H105
- July 17
- Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: City Heights Library at 3795 Fairmount Ave
- July 17
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Pioneer Park at 1521 Washington PI
- July 17
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr.
- July 17
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave
- July 17
- Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Location: Viejas Resort Allure Pool at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA
- July 17
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: Viejas Casino & Resort at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA
- July 17
- Time: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Location: 3847 Park Blvd.
- July 17
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: Mujeres Brew House at 1986 Julian Ave
Diversionary Theatre presents: Dear ONE: Love and Longing in MidCentury Queer America, by Josh Gershick. Featuring: Teen-Versionary Ensemble
- July 17
- Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: St. Paul's Cathedral Courtyard at 2728 6th Ave
- July 17
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Location: The Hive at 4428 Convoy St.
- July 18
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: San Diego Youth Services at 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA
- July 18
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Deja Brew at 2528 University Ave.
- July 18
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr
- July 18
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Inside OUT at 1642 University Ave #100
- July 24
- Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Location: Kit Carson Park at 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
- July 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Torero Stadium at 5959 Alcala Park
