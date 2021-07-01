x
San Diego Pride kicks off local events July 1

Back in 1990, San Diego LGBT Pride made the executive decision to move Pride to July, due to "June Gloom" raining on all the Pride Month festivities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the last 31 years, San Diego has been celebrating Pride Month in July. 

San Diego Pride has had many firsts, such as, being the first Lesbian and Gay Parade in San Diego to celebrate the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion on New York's Christopher Street. And in 2012, San Diego Pride made history by becoming the first Pride Parade to have US service members march in uniform. 

"Nearly one year after the repeal of 'Don't Ask Don't Tell,' this celebratory moment had many servicemembers come in from all over the United States to march proudly, with full approval from the Department of Defense, and without fear of discipline or discharge," said San Diego Pride in a Facebook post. "Pictured here is an active duty servicemember proposing to their partner near the end of the Parade route."

The San Diego Pride helps raise funds through festival tickets, vendors, sponsors, and exhibit fees that help support San Diego Pride's community philanthropy. 

According to San Diego Pride's website, the non-profit organization has distributed more than $2.5 million in advancement of its mission to foster pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally. 

San Diego Pride will be hosting events throughout the month of July. Here is a full list of events. 

San Diego Pride events: 

Vibe with Pride: Local DJ's 

  • July 1, at 6 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

PRIDE Storytime featuring Sienna

  • July 6
  • Time: 11:10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Location: College-Rolando Library at 6600 Montezuma Rd

Pride Crafts with CCS

  • July 8
  • Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Location: 4508 Mission Bay Drive

Artist Roundtable: Generations of Pride

  • July 8 
  • Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

Pride: Together Again - Art Exhibition

  • July 9 
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: San Diego Pride at 3620 30th St

PRIDE Storytime featuring Beans

  • July 10 
  • Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Kensington Library at 4121 Adams Ave 

PRIDE Storytime featuring Raquel Ita & Barbie Q

  • July 10 
  • Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Logan Heights Library at 567 S 28th St

She Fest

  • July 10 
  • Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Hillcrest Flag Pole at 1500 University Ave

Pride Ride

  • July 10 
  • Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. 
  • Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

San Diego Pride Resilient Community March 

  • July 11
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. 
  • Location: 6th & UPAS St. in Balboa Park

SDEBA Pride Business Mixer 

  • July 13
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 
  • Location: 1642 University Ave. #100

Trans Town Hall

  • July 13
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

Virtual SDMA+ Amber St. James: Art is a Drag

  • July 13
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

San Diego State University Pride Celebration 2021

  • July 14
  • Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

Healthy Queer Love Workshop

  • July 14
  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • RSVP here

Light Up the Cathedral

  • July 14
  • Time: 7 p.m. 
  • Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral at 2728 Sixth Ave

True Colors Revue

  • July 15 
  • SOLD OUT

Pride Run 5K: Front Runners & Walkers

  • July 16 - July 18
  • Time: TBA
  • RSVP here

Le Parties: Rainbow Waters Pool Party 

  • July 16 
  • Time: 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Double Tree by Hilton, Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Drive

Hillcrest Block Party 

  • July 16 
  • Time: 2 p.m. 
  • Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

Glsen Roller Skating Night

  • July 16 
  • Time: 5 p.m. 
  • Location: Derby United at 6060 Federal Blvd

Spirit of the Stonewall Rally 

  • July 16 
  • Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave

Le Parties: Sky Disco Rooftop Party 

  • July 16
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave

Pride Weekend Kickoff BBQ

  • July 16
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Location: 3900 Cleveland Ave

Unite Music Festival 

July 16 - July 19 

Time: July 16 - 10 p.m. | July 19 - 9 a.m. 

Location: Spin Nightclub at 2028 Hancock St. 

San Diego Pride Weekend

  • July 17 - July 18 
  • Time: July 17 - 9 a.m. | July 18 - 10 p.m. 
  • Learn more here

SD Pride Live

  • July 17 
  • Time: 9 a.m. 
  • Location: Streaming on Facebook Live & YouTube 

Pride Senior Coffee

  • July 17 
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. 
  • Location: CoffeeNTalk at 1080 University Ave. H105

Pride Storytime featuring Friidae

  • July 17 
  • Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Location: City Heights Library at 3795 Fairmount Ave

Pride Youth Picnic

  • July 17 
  • Time: 11 a.m. 
  • Location: Pioneer Park at 1521 Washington PI

Le Parties: Gay to Z Pool Party

  • July 17 
  • Time: 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr. 

Black Pride Rooftop Pool Party 

  • July 17 
  • Time: 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Solamar San Diego at 435 Sixth Ave

Military Pool Party 

  • July 17 
  • Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Location: Viejas Resort Allure Pool at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Pride at the Park

  • July 17 
  • Time: 3 p.m. 
  • Location: Viejas Casino & Resort at 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Pride in Recovery 

  • July 17 
  • Time: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Location: 3847 Park Blvd. 

Latinx at Mujeres Brew

  • July 17 
  • Time: 3 p.m. 
  • Location: Mujeres Brew House at 1986 Julian Ave

Diversionary Theatre presents: Dear ONE: Love and Longing in MidCentury Queer America, by Josh Gershick. Featuring: Teen-Versionary Ensemble

  • July 17
  • Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Location: St. Paul's Cathedral Courtyard at 2728 6th Ave

Pride at The Hive

  • July 17 
  • Time: 4 p.m. 
  • Location: The Hive at 4428 Convoy St.

Pride Family Gathering

  • July 18 
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. 
  • Location: San Diego Youth Services at 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA

Pride at Deja Brew

  • July 18 
  • Time: 11 a.m. 
  • Location: Deja Brew at 2528 University Ave. 

Le Parties: Super Fab Mega Pool Party

  • July 18 
  • Time: 12 p.m. 
  • Location: Double Tree Mission Valley at 7450 Hazard Center Dr 

True Colors Revue

  • July 18 
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Inside OUT at 1642 University Ave #100

Escondido's 1st Annual Pride

  • July 24
  • Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Location: Kit Carson Park at 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA

San Diego Loyal Out At

  • July 24
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Torero Stadium at 5959 Alcala Park

