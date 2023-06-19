San Diego Pride parade preparations underway

Organizers expect more than 300,000 people to attend this year's parade on July 15.

SAN DIEGO — Preparations are underway for the Pride Parade next month. Organizers are expecting a big turnout this year with an attendance similar to what we saw before the pandemic.

"We're just excited to have a great parade like we know how to do," said Mark Maddox, the director of programs for San Diego Pride.

Similar to last year the parade will begin at the Pride flag and then go down Sixth Avenue to Balboa Park. There are slight modifications for where attendees can stand along Sixth Avenue due to construction and some sidewalk closures.

"We'll be led by our women on bikes. You'll hear a very loud roar throughout the neighborhood from our motorcycle contingent. Then we'll kick off with our Community Grand Marshall and drag community after that," Maddox said.

Volunteers went out and walked the parade route Saturday.

"They made route plans, we're meeting with our folks who supply our barricades and safety measures tomorrow to walk through that plan," said Maddox.

Maddox says attendance fluctuates year to year depending on what's happening in the community. This year they expect a higher turnout compared to last.

"When Pulse happened or looking at what's happening this year in our community, numbers tend to go up based on community response so we saw high numbers in those Dobbs years or the Pulse year," he said.

He says 300 groups will participate in the parade and about 300,000 people will be in attendance.