SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride’s celebration is winding its way through Hillcrest on Saturday for the annual Pride Parade.

The parade began at the Hillcrest pride flag at University Avenue and Normal Street and ends at the entrance to the Pride festival.

Following the parade is the festival, which opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.