Nearly 700 San Diego properties up for auction | Registration now open

SAN DIEGO — Bidder registration is open for the 2021 online property tax auction featuring nearly 700 properties in San Diego County, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday. A total of 695 properties will be up for sale when the auction opens, March 12-17.



"These properties have been in tax default for five or more years, so it's time we get them into the hands of new owners and back on the tax roll," McAllister said. "Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County."



Anyone around the world can bid during the online property tax auction. To participate, bidders must register before March 4 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's tax auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com. Prospective bidders must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a nonrefundable $35 processing fee as some parcels may require a larger deposit.



"We have 53 residential or commercial properties, 558 timeshares, and 84 parcels of land for sale. If all properties are sold for the minimum bid, the county would bring in $15,512,100," McAllister said.



In 2020, the county collected $1,980,500 from the sale of fewer than 100 properties -- each the least since 2014. In 2017 and 2018, the county made more than $7.5 million from the auction, with 1,700 properties sold over the two years.



All sales are final, so McAllister warns this is a buyer beware sale. He recommends beginning the research process on its website.



Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale; they have until 5 p.m. on March 11 to redeem their parcel and pay all taxes and fees owed. Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.