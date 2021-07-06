San Diego Public Library to host series of Pride-themed Storytime's

The event features Pride-themed Storytime's, book discussions, make-at-home art projects and crafts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The San Diego Public Library is holding a series of four Pride-themed family-friendly storytimes between July 6 and July 17.

"The San Diego Public Library is a welcoming and inclusive space," Library Director Misty Jones said. "After more than a year of being apart, we're so happy to host these in-person programs that celebrate the diversity and individuality of San Diego's LGBTQIA+ community."

The four Storytime events are:

Pride Storytime with Sienna: 11 a.m. today at College-Rolando Library;

Pride Storytime with Beans: Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kensington- Normal Heights Library;

Pride Storytime with Raquel Ita & Barbie Q: Saturday at 11 a.m. at Logan Heights Library; and

Pride Storytime with Friidae: Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at City Heights/Weingart Library.

Pride-themed Storytime's, book discussions, make-at-home art projects and crafts will also be featured on the SDPL Pride Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SDPLpride.

As part of the Pride celebration, SDPL has chosen the winner of this year's Pride library card design contest. More than 50 designs were submitted and the winning entry came from Clara, who submitted in the teen category. Her card design features rainbows in the colors of several different LGBTQ Pride flags along with the words "you are loved."

Clara said she designed the card to let people know they are included, regardless of who they love or how they identify. The Pride library card design contest is a partnership between SDPL and San Diego Pride. It will be available starting July 16 at all SDPL locations offering in-person services.

Visit the SDPL Pride 2021 page -- https://www.sandiego.gov/public- library/lgbt -- for a full list of SDPL Pride programs, book recommendations and LGBTQIA+ resources.

