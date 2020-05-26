San Diego Public Library to open 11 branches for pickup service Tuesday

Weekday pickup service will restore access to 2.9 million physical materials in the library's collection for the first time since branches were closed in mid-March.

The San Diego Public Library will begin offering contact-free pickup service at 11 of its branches beginning this week.

The weekday pickup service -- which begins Tuesday -- will restore access to 2.9 million physical materials in the library's collection for the first time since branches were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pickup service will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations: Carmel Valley, College-Rolando, La Jolla/Riford, Logan Heights, Mira Mesa, Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox, Mission Valley, Point Loma/Hervey, Rancho Bernardo, San Ysidro and Valencia Park/Malcolm X.

Patrons with existing holds will be notified by email when their materials are available. The San Diego Public Library will begin accepting new holds for pickup on June 1.

"The pickup service is an important first step in the library's return to full service," San Diego Public Library Director Misty Jones said Friday. "While our libraries have been physically closed, patrons have been using our online resources in record numbers. However, we've heard from many people who prefer physical books, and this pickup service allows them to access some of the resources they've been missing."

Patrons will need to present a valid library card or library card number to pick up their materials. Library facilities will not be open to the public and will not accept returns at this time. Due dates on items currently checked out have been extended to June 12.