San Diego Pumpkin Patches 2023

Fall is here, and with the return of the fall season, that means pumpkin patches are popping up all over San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — For more information on available pumpkin patch locations or other Halloween-themed events visit the San Diego Tourism Authority website.

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Cost: Free admission on weekdays in September and October, but the cost of pumpkins and activities vary. $8 parking on October weekends.

Carlsbad Strawberry Company Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 5, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Cost: TBD

The Farm Stand West

When: Opens Oct. 1, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 2115 Miller Ave., Escondido, CA 92025

Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies.



Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station

When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023

Where: Liberty Station, 2830 Perry Road, San Diego CA, 92106

Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies.



Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

When: Oct. 1-31, 2023 | M-F 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat/Sun 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: La Jolla - 6710 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego, CA 92037

Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies.



Oma's Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 28, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: 14950 El Monte Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040

Costs: Weekdays Ages 2-13 - $18.00 per child.

Ages 14 and Up - $9.00.

Saturdays Ages 2-13 - $21.00 per child. Ages 14 and Up - $13.00.

Wagon Ride - $5.00

PB Pumpkin Patch

When: Oct. 1-31, 2023

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: 870 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies.