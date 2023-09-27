x
San Diego Pumpkin Patches 2023

Fall is here, and with the return of the fall season, that means pumpkin patches are popping up all over San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — For more information on available pumpkin patch locations or other Halloween-themed events visit the San Diego Tourism Authority website. 

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch
When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
Cost: Free admission on weekdays in September and October, but the cost of pumpkins and activities vary. $8 parking on October weekends. 

Carlsbad Strawberry Company Pumpkin Patch
When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 5, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
Where: 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Cost: TBD

The Farm Stand West
When: Opens Oct. 1, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 2115 Miller Ave., Escondido, CA 92025
Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies. 

Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station
When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023
Where: Liberty Station, 2830 Perry Road, San Diego CA, 92106
Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies. 

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
When: Oct. 1-31, 2023 | M-F 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat/Sun 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. 
Where: La Jolla - 6710 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego, CA 92037
Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies. 

Oma's Pumpkin Patch
When: Sept. 26 - Oct. 28, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: 14950 El Monte Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040
Costs: Weekdays Ages 2-13 - $18.00 per child. 
Ages 14 and Up - $9.00. 
Saturdays Ages 2-13 - $21.00 per child. Ages 14 and Up - $13.00. 
Wagon Ride - $5.00

PB Pumpkin Patch
When: Oct. 1-31, 2023 
Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: 870 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies. 

Pumpkin Station
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, 2023
Where: Ranch Bernardo Farm - 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
Bonita Pumpkin Farm - 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902
Mission Valley Station - 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Pumpkin Station - 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
Plaza Bonita, National City Pumpkin Station - 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950
Cost: Free admission, but the cost of pumpkins varies. 

