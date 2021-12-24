San Diego rain causes road closures, more rain expected Christmas Day

"I felt it this morning. It got pretty intense," said Rodriguez.

SAN DIEGO — It has been a wet and windy few days in San Diego causing some road closures with more rain expected to arrive on Christmas Day.

"It never rains in San Diego," chuckles San Diego resident, Enrique Rodriguez. Something we often hear many people say in San Diego, but that is not the case on Christmas Eve.

"We haven’t had much rain in a while. It was nice to get the downpour," said Rodriguez.

Overnight showers and windy conditions roared through San Diego county.

The National Weather Service reports some areas in the mountains saw wind gusts reach speeds of 75 miles per hour.

Carlsbad, Poway, Oceanside, El Cajon and La Mesa all saw over an inch of rain according to the National Weather Service.

"The only bad thing is that the roads flood. Take the good with the bad," said Rodriguez.

A river-crossing road was shut down at Camino de la Reina and Avenida del Rio near Fashion Valley Mall. Signs were posted for drivers to take alternate routes.

At San Diego Mission Road, crews were unlocking the gates to open it back up Friday afternoon.

San Diegans need to remain vigilant. On Christmas, the storm is expected to dump seven inches of precipitation in the mountains, 6 inches up in the valleys, and up to 3 inches at the coast according to the National Weather Service.

Even more rain is expected next week.