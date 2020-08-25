San Diego Republicans watching Republican National Convention closely

Republicans leaders in San Diego said the RNC will provide a sharp contrast to the Democratic Party as undecided voters make up their minds

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Republicans are paying close attention to the Republican National Convention this week, especially in how their party is distinguishing itself from the Democrats.

They said they are looking forward to the RNC establishing a clear contrast between both national parties, as their party's leader, President Trump, is expected to play a consistent role in the convention throughout all four days.

"This is kind of like our Superbowl, right?" said Morgan Kimbarow, president of the San Diego Young Republicans.

"You're going to see a hell of a lot more enthusiasm!" added San Diegan Randy Berholtz, secretary of California's Republican Party.

President Trump himself made a taped appearance Monday night alongside several freed American hostages. While formally accepting his party's nomination on Thursday night, Trump is expected to appear at the RNC in some form every day this week

"He does things differently, and he kinds of breaks the mold," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego County Republican Party. "And I think that's what people find refreshing."

"What you see is what you get," Krvaric added. "Some people, they might not like one thing or another, but the actions that come out of it are good for our country. And he's genuine: you can't take that away from him."

"I think he is going to rally up the base and get people excited," Kimbarow told News 8. "And I think it is going to be a sharp contrast to what we just witnessed with the DNC."

That contrast is something that Berholtz, who is also an RNC delegate, is also anticipating.

"We're looking forward to having a convention that is positive about America," he said.

"The Republican convention, by contrast, will be forward-looking, positive and upbeat, and very diverse... people from all walks of life," Krvaric added.

Local Republicans said this focus on all Americans will be showcased throughout the convention.

"If anything, Donald Trump is showing that the Republican party is really taking more of a populist stance," Berholtz told News 8.

"Americans have a bright dividing line or path to choose this November," Krvaric added. "We always say it - that this is the most important election. But this one really is."