National City to be the site for a new San Diego Rescue Mission center

The property has a 19,000 square foot building and a 3,300 square foot building that will provide services for 160 people.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Rescue Mission recently closed escrow on a new property that will allow them to expand into the South Bay. The expansion is all a part of an effort to address the homelessness crisis across San Diego County.

The property in National City will house a Navigation Center at a vacant school which was formerly used by South Bay Community Church in National City.

The property, which is located at 2400 Euclid Ave, will call for converting two buildings, one about 19,000 square feet and the other about 3,300 square feet, to provide services and shelter for 160 people who are without housing.

Donnie Dee, CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, said, “Long-term commitments to changing lives is the solution to homelessness, but more shelters are needed to save the lives of people still on the streets.”

The new center will provide temporary housing while also helping those residents figure out their next steps forward. A San Diego Rescue Mission case manager will meet with guests within two days of their arrival to create an action plan to lead to programs and housing opportunities.

According to a press release, each stay will be 30 days so the center will be able to turnover beds and provide immediate bed availability.

In addition to a bed and a warm place to sleep, the center will provide meals, laundry services, a computer lab and storage areas for guests.

Mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis stated, “On behalf of the people of National City, I’m honored to announce the approval of this vital project to address homelessness in our community. San Diego Rescue Mission’s Navigation Center, which received unanimous approval by our city council, will provide temporary housing and triage services to people experiencing homelessness to assist them in finding a path forward.”