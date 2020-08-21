San Diego Rescue Mission reopens Nueva Vida Haven shelter

In order to meet COVID-19 guidelines, the Rescue Mission opened up additional space to allow social distancing for individuals who will stay at the shelter overnight

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The San Diego Rescue Mission has re-opened Nueva Vida Haven (NVH), an emergency shelter that caters to women and children. The 30-day overnight shelter re-opened August 1 after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

In order to meet COVID-19 guidelines, the Rescue Mission opened up additional space to allow social distancing for the 60 individuals who will stay at the shelter overnight.

The Rescue Mission also received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor and a $40,000 donation from the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Foundation to renovate the NVH bathrooms to welcome the women and children back into brand new facilities.

NVH provides a safe place to sleep, hot and healthy meals, clothing, hygiene products, access to warm showers each night and advocacy.

“There aren’t many options for women with children right now,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission. “Many shelters have closed, and the convention center is for adults only. We spaced out beds to allow social distancing and received a generous donation to add additional showers and toilets, as well as private changing areas for the women and children.”

Each guest at NVH receives case management specific to their situation, which oftentimes includes includes entry into the Rescue Mission’s long-term recovery program for women and children, Haven of Hope.