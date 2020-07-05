San Diego resident files federal lawsuit against California Gov. Newsom

The man at the center of the lawsuit said it's "a move aimed at freeing the people of California from home confinement, reopening the state’s $3.1 trillion economy."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego resident on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom over his stay-home-orders and the closure of businesses.

JD Bols, the man at the center of the lawsuit, said it is "a move aimed at freeing the people of California from home confinement, reopening the state’s $3.1 trillion economy, and putting Californians back to work immediately."

Bols said Gov. Newsom's executive order violated the U.S. Constitution - specifically, the Fifth Amendment. Bols' lawsuit also takes on First Amendment issues regarding the Newsom's alleged attempt to outlaw protests and church services.

A federal judge this week said Gov. Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge John Mendez ruled Tuesday that Newsom’s stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services.

The church held services until its landlord, under threat of misdemeanor from county health officials, changed the locks on the church doors.

Also this week, Newsom said the state will gradually allow certain business to reopen as soon as Friday, as the state sees hopeful signs in data tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing, sporting goods and flower shops. However there would be restrictions, such as curbside pickups.

It did not include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices.

Newsom said a key consideration for loosening stay-at-home orders is the ability for health authorities to conduct widespread testing and establish a system to determine if someone who is infected might have spread the virus to someone else.

According to Bols, Newsom's approach is "vague and noncommittal."

“This isn’t a plan – it’s a concept that will take months if not longer to carry out. In the meantime, these restrictions will continue to tear apart the fabric of our society, causing needless psychological, social, physical and financial harm to the public at large," said Bols.

Here's a copy of Bols' full complaint below:

California restaurants have drafted a plan they hope will guide the mostly idled industry's reopening.

The recommendations obtained by The Associated Press envision a changed world within dining rooms, as an industry built on face-to-face contact looks for ways to safely conduct business and avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The plan from the California Restaurant Association will be submitted to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

It suggests servers wear masks, recommends eliminating buffets and salad bars, and calls for far more cleaning.