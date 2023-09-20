San Diego Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 dining options

SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego County’s biggest and most anticipated foodie events returns for eight days beginning this Sunday.
San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, offers diners special pre-fixe menus starting at $20 at more than 100 restaurants across San Diego County.
Starting Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, foodies can enjoy special fall menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at restaurants located in more than 30 neighborhoods.
The eight-day dining event will feature two-course lunches and three-course dinners at restaurants located from Oceanside to Chula Vista.
Tickets aren't required but reservations are highly recommended.
To take a peak at the menus and for a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
- 20 | Twenty
- 333 Pacific
- 619 Spirits North Park
- 94th Aero Squadron
- Al Dente
- Allegro
- Antica Trattoria
- Balsamico Italian Kitchen
- Bleu Boheme
- Brockton Villa
- Butcher's Cut
- C Level
- Cafe Coyote
- Cafe Sevilla
- California English
- Casa de Bandini
- Casa Gabriela
- Cerveza Jack's
- Chart House
- Ciao Ristorante
- City Cruises anchored by Hornblower
- Coaster Saloon
- Coasterra
- Cori Trattoria Pastificio
- Covewood
- Del Friscos Steakhouse
- Del's Hideout
- Dockside 1953
- Draft Republic Carlsbad
- Draft Republic San Marcos
- Ember & Rye
- Fairmont Grand Del Mar
- Farmers Bottega
- Farmers Table
- Farmers Table Chula
- Farmers Table Little Italy
- Georges at the Cove
- Giardino
- Giaola Italian Kitchen
- Glass Box
- Great Maple
- Greystone
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
- Island Prime
- Jakes Del Mar
- Kaiseki Sushi
- La Bonne Table
- La Clochette
- La Gran Terraza
- LAVO
- Melting Pot + Gaslamp
- Mortons Steakhouse
- Oceana Coastal Kitchen
- Olive and Basil
- One Door North
- Ortega's, A Mexican Bistro
- Osteria Panevino
- Pacific Social
- Pamplemousse Grille
- Peohes
- Piazza 1909
- Pioneer BBQ
- Ponto Lago
- Prince Street Pizza
- Puerto La Boca
- Puesto
- Punch Bowl Social
- Red O
- Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse
- Rockin Baja
- Rusticucina
- Saint James French Diner
- Saltwater
- SEA180 Coastal Tavern
- Seventh House
- Shores Restaurant
- Smokey and the Brisket
- Solare Ristorante
- STK
- Terra American Bistro
- The Blind Burro
- The Field
- The Fish Market
- The French Gourmet
- The Mental Bar
- The Prado at Balboa Park
- The Presley
- The Smoking Goat
- The Westin Gaslamp Quarter San Diego
- Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner
- Top of the Market
- URBANA
- Vintana Wine + Dine
- Zama
- Zest
