San Diego Restaurant Week is back with more than 100 dining options

Starting Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, foodies can enjoy special fall menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at restaurants located in more than 30 San Diego neighborhoods.

SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego County’s biggest and most anticipated foodie events returns for eight days beginning this Sunday.

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, offers diners special pre-fixe menus starting at $20 at more than 100 restaurants across San Diego County.

The eight-day dining event will feature two-course lunches and three-course dinners at restaurants located from Oceanside to Chula Vista.

Tickets aren't required but reservations are highly recommended.

To take a peak at the menus and for a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

